IIT-Madras launches ‘certified cyber warrior’ course

With the new course in cyber security by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, you can be a ‘certified cyber warrior’. The Digital Skills Academy at IIT Madras launched a comprehensive cybersecurity course —‘Certified Cyber Warriors (CCW) v3.0’. This course is imparted online through live classes over the weekend.

Additionally, candidates will also have to attend a practical sessions at the IIT Madras campus where they will made to practice over 52 learning tools and a 30-hour intensive boot camp.

Prof V Kamakoti, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, is the advisor for this programme. He is also a member of National Security Advisory Board, Government of India. The experts in the field of network security will be teaching in these classes.

C Mohan Ram, Chief Mission Integrator and Innovator, Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies (FISST), said, “The CCW v3.0 will be covering basic functions of security set-up with tools and settings for prevention of attacks as well as fixing the breach as quickly as possible using internal resources. Registration for the course has commenced on March 16 2020 and the courses will be conducted by practicing Infosec experts blended with faculties from IIT-M as well as IIITDM-Kancheepuram.”

The institute claims that the course can train people in industry to secure themselves from data breaches, accidental sending of sensitive information and use of private emails for official communications. The course, claims the institute will be for general public as well as those in law enforcement, network administration etc.

The Digital Skills Academy at IIT Madras also has already started other courses on the other subjects including AI/ML, data science, software engineering with programming, among others, at various levels for students and other working professionals. These courses are in association with NASSCOM and in partnership with training companies incubated at IIT Madras Research Park and industry partners.

The IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy has already partnered with the government and industry to conduct education in cyber security. It is collaborating with Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies (FISST), Chennai, an industry player in the field to bring industry experts.

