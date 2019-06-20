IIT-Madras launched new PhD programme funded by US-based ANSYS

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras announced a PhD Fellowship that the institute claims is set to accelerate research across industries through a five-year programme. The new course is funded by ANSYS – a US-based engineering software developing firm. The focus of the course will be on healthcare, environmental sustainability, conservation of resources or other socially relevant aspects of technology.

The collaboration was commemorated with an event at the IIT-Madras campus earlier this month (June 11, 2019) in the presence of dean international and alumni affairs, IIT Madras, Mahesh V Panchagnula and area VP – India and South Asia Pacific, ANSYS, Rafiq Somani.

The area vice-president Somani said, “Through this Ph.D fellowship program in IIT Madras, ANSYS is furthering its commitment to support research and innovation in India. ANSYS’ current focus is on three core areas: electrification, 5G and CFD. ANSYS will provide the necessary resources that are needed for these students to deliver the latest advancements in these socially-relevant sectors for the future.”

Panchagnula said, “It is a natural fit for a leading engineering simulation and analysis company like ANSYS to partner with a leading research institution like IIT Madras. We look forward to growing this collaboration.”

ANSYS is partnering with IIT Madras as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to fund projects mainly in helping the cause of the environment, enhancing education as well as any socially-relevant aspects addressed directly or indirectly by use of technology