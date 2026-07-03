IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur introduce a practice-oriented Bachelor of Cybersecurity for July 2026 session

Admissions to this programme are jointly done by IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur--tinyurl.com/bcyberiitm.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) have joined hands to introduce a practice-oriented four-year Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B.Cyber.) programme. It will commence in the academic year beginning July 2026.

As stated in the press release, the programme will equip students with the knowledge and practical expertise required to safeguard the country’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, strategic sectors and emerging cyber ecosystem. Admissions to this programme are jointly done by IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur–tinyurl.com/bcyberiitm.

Graduates of the programme will be well prepared for careers in cyber defence, security operations centres, penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, digital forensics, malware analysis, cloud security, hardware security and critical infrastructure protection. The programme also provides a strong foundation for higher studies and research in cybersecurity and computer science.