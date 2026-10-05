IIT Madras, Jamia Senior Secondary School join hands for academic partnership

The Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras School Connect Programme to make online learning accessible for students of Classes 9 to 12, with an aim to help them explore their academic interests and future career paths.
Under this programme, students will be provided with eight-week online certificate courses across subjects like Mathematics and Science, Engineering, Computing, Humanities and Management.
The list of offered courses will also include Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Economics and Finance, Law, Digital Humanities, Ecology and Forensic Sciences.
Read | Jamia Millia Islamia BTech student bags Rs 35 lakh PPO from Visa
For students currently studying Classes 9 and 10, the above-mentioned courses can help them identify their interests before choosing Science, Commerce or Humanities in Class 11, according to the JMI.
Meanwhile, for those in Classes 11 and 12, these courses will assist them in exploring different fields before finalising their undergraduate courses and career directions, the institute added.
Through this programme, students can also explore varied fields such as Electronic Systems, Architecture and Design, Product Design, Biological Systems, Chemical Engineering, Aerospace, and game technology, in addition to mathematics and computing courses.
Also Read | IIT Madras study reveals educated professionals more prone to financial cybercrime
Students will receive e-certificates from the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras after the completion of the prescribed requirements, including assignments and examinations.