IIT Madras, Jamia Senior Secondary School join hands for academic partnership

The online courses will be offered by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) of IIT Madras (Photo: IIT Madras, Archive)

The Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras School Connect Programme to make online learning accessible for students of Classes 9 to 12, with an aim to help them explore their academic interests and future career paths.

Under this programme, students will be provided with eight-week online certificate courses across subjects like Mathematics and Science, Engineering, Computing, Humanities and Management.

The list of offered courses will also include Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Economics and Finance, Law, Digital Humanities, Ecology and Forensic Sciences.

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