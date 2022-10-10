IIT Madras invites applications for skill development courses in banking and finance; check how to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras today started enrollment for seven courses which are fit for students who want to build a career in banking and financial services. Interested candidates can check all details and register for these courses at the official website — iit.infactpro.com.

These courses are being offered by IIT Madras Pravartak Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, in collaboration with Digital Skills Academy, an initiative of IIT Madras, with InFactPro.

IIT Madras Banking courses: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — iit.infactpro.com

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘browse courses’.

Step 3: Choose your course and click on the link for ‘enroll now’.

Step 4: In the top scroll, click on the button that reads ‘apply’.

Step 5: Fill in the personal details and click on ‘enroll now’, and make the required payment.

The courses available are: Introduction to financial markets and banking, programme in premier banker, securities operations and risk management, programme on equity derivatives, programme in banking and finance, programme in digital banking, programme in mutual fund and programme in investment advisory.

All learners who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree or have completed a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and with a passion to excel in the BFSI domain are eligible to take these certification courses. Students who take up these certification courses will be able to write the various certification exams conducted by NISM, NSE, BSE and IIBF.