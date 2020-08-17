IIT-Madras invites applications for postdoctoral fellowship, check details

IIT Madras campus (File Photo)

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC DSAI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its postdoctoral fellowship. It is open to candidates across the country with PhD degree in research topics related to data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) or allied application domains.

The fellowship will allow candidates to carry out independent research, not necessarily attached to a single faculty lab. Candidates with their thesis under review can also apply. Selected fellows will also get to work with leading faculty in data science and AI, additional allowances for research and travel, regular workshops and colloquia by international experts, and access to state-of-the-art high-performance computing infrastructure.

Fellows will also get a monthly stipend. While the latest release does not mention the amount of the stipend. IIT-Madras had earlier informed that it can range between Rs 40 and 60,000 per month. The RBC-DSAI is one of the few centres in the world for data science and AI applications in various engineering disciplines.

Prof B Ravindran, Head, RBC DSAI, said, “For fresh PhDs looking for an opportunity to explore new ideas and challenge the limits of what we know in data science, RBCDSAI is willing to invest in their ideas, in the form of a post-doctoral fellowship.”

RBC-DSAI, claims the IIT-Madras, is one of the largest groups in India looking at networked data across different disciplines and the top Deep Reinforcement Learning group.

