IIT-Madras invites applications for Executive MBA program for working professionals

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has called for applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) degree program designed specifically for mid-career working professionals. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is October 19. Interested candidates can apply online at – doms.iitm.ac.in/emba

This two-year program, which offers a rigorous yet practice-oriented curriculum, including three projects that apply theory to live business problems, is from the Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras.

The program is designed for blended weekend learning (physical and virtual). The classes will be held over alternate weekends and will begin in January 2022.

The eligibility for admissions include first class bachelor’s degree in any discipline, minimum of three years of Industry experience and a selection through DoMS entrance examination and personal interview (virtual)

Speaking about the EMBA program Prof. G. Arun Kumar, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “The stature of the EMBA program of the department has been steadily growing with the overwhelming support from the industry. The program leverages the Department’s fifty-year tradition of cutting-edge research and teaching, and is designed to be experiential in nature, by allowing participants to apply the course-learnings to their work.”

Besides the traditional subjects, it also offers exposure to social media and internet marketing, which is vital to any contemporary business, the economics of platforms, and global business management. Other important subjects include Cyber Security and Applications. Also, the students would receive exposure to technical aspects like Modern Manufacturing processes and 3D Printing, among others.