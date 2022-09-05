IIT-Madras invites applications for executive MBA degree programme

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) invited applications for its executive MBA (EMBA) Degree Programme, which is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals. The last date to apply is October 10. Interested candidates can apply online at doms.iitm.ac.in

The program is designed for blended weekend learning (physical and virtual). The classes, which will be held over alternate weekends, will begin in January 2023.

To apply, candidates need to fulfill the eligibility criteria – a bachelor’s degree with first-class marks in any discipline and a minimum of three years of industry experience. The selection would be through an entrance examination and personal interview conducted by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

As per the release, the programme offers exposure to social media and internet marketing, which is vital to any contemporary business, the economics of platforms, and global business management. Other important subjects include cyber security and applications, and business models and innovation. The students would also get exposure to technical aspects such as modern manufacturing processes and 3D printing, among others.