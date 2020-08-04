IIT-Madras invites applications for BSc in programming and data science, admission without JEE

IIT-Madras admission 2020: The application process will be closed on September 15. File IIT-Madras admission 2020: The application process will be closed on September 15. File

IIT-Madras admission 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has opened its application process for the first-ever online BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science. The students can apply through the website – onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. The registration process will conclude on September 15, but according to the institute, the application process will automatically get closed once it crosses 2.5 lakh application limit. The candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 3,000.

The course will be imparted online while its assessment will be done in an offline mode. The course has no age limit and students who have passed class 12 can also apply. According to Andrew Thangaraj, Professor-in-Charge, IIT Madras Online Degree Programme, “Since the launch of the programme, we have received an overwhelming interest from prospective students. We believe that this programme, not only embraces the trend of moving education online but also provides a platform to create skilled and employable graduates in programming and data science.”

Students can exit with a certificate after completing a foundation-level course and after a year, one can get a diploma, and on completing three years, a degree will be awarded. The course is divided into six semesters. The programme will have videos from the faculty, weekly assignments, and in-person invigilated exams.

The students will get access to the four weeks of the course content of four subjects (mathematics, English, statistics, and computational thinking). The lectures will be totally online, and candidates need to submit online assignments, and write an in-person qualifier exam at the end of four weeks.

Those who get minimum required scores in weekly assignments will get to write the qualifier exam. The students need to get around 50 per cent marks will be eligible to register for the foundational programme.

