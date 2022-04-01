IIT-Madras invites applications for BSc Data Science; Students from Class 11, 12 can apply

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) is inviting applications for admissions in BSc in Programming and Data Science programme. Interested candidates can now visit the online website — onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in — to apply for this programme. Candidates have time till April 20 to apply for the May term of this Data Science programme.

Admissions for students of classes 12 and 11 are now open for IIT Madras’ BSc in Programming and Data Science programme. The university is now allowing class 11 students to direct apply for qualifier process. Students who complete class 11 by May 2022 or those currently in class 12 can apply for the May 2022 term qualifier process and if they qualify, they can start the coursework after completing their class 12.

The university is also inviting college students, working professionals, and those taking a career break to apply for this programme.

Interested candidates will have to go through four weeks of training, that will include range of video lectures, weekly assignments, discussion forum and live interactions with professors and course instructors. After this four -week long training, applicants will have to write the qualifier examination in person. Questions for this exam will be based only on these four weeks of content. If candidates score more than the minimum cut-off, they will be allowed to join the foundation level of the BSc in Programming and Data Science.

There is no limit on the number of seats and hence anyone who qualifies can enter the programme. To qualify, students who are eligible for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam can directly join this programme in May 2022.

Keeping in mind the convenience of students, the weekly content will be released on a portal for anytime access. However, examinations will have to be attended in person at designated centres.

IIT Madras will also offer fee waivers of up to 75 per cent based on annual family income, along with additional scholarships through CSR partners.