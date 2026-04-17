IIT Madras introduces OmegaBall in India, hosts inter-college tournament

OmegaBall Tournament, being held to mark the launch of the sport in India, at IIT Madras campus (Image via IIT-M)

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has introduced OmegaBall in India, marking the sport’s entry into the country. The institute also plans to establish an IIT Madras OmegaBall Club at the national level to promote the sport’s development.

To mark the launch, the Institute Gymkhana and the Office of the Dean (Students) organised an inter-college OmegaBall tournament on April 17, 2026, at the campus football field. Teams from colleges in Chennai, along with IIT Madras student teams, participated in the event.

What is OmegaBall, how is it different from football?

OmegaBall is a variation of football played by three teams on a circular field with three goalposts. Each team attacks two goals while defending one.