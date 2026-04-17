IIT Madras introduces OmegaBall in India, hosts inter-college tournament

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has introduced OmegaBall in India, marking the sport’s entry into the country. The institute also plans to establish an IIT Madras OmegaBall Club at the national level to promote the sport’s development.
To mark the launch, the Institute Gymkhana and the Office of the Dean (Students) organised an inter-college OmegaBall tournament on April 17, 2026, at the campus football field. Teams from colleges in Chennai, along with IIT Madras student teams, participated in the event.
OmegaBall is a variation of football played by three teams on a circular field with three goalposts. Each team attacks two goals while defending one.
The format is designed for continuous play and higher scoring. Players are required to balance attacking and defensive strategies at the same time, with constant movement and coordination across three competing teams.
According to the institute, the format changes traditional gameplay by introducing multiple points of attack and defence, requiring quicker decision-making and spatial awareness.
The launch tournament featured participation from institutions including Loyola College of Engineering and Technology, Guru Nanak College of Arts and Science, Dr Ambedkar Law University, The New College, Nazareth College of Arts and Science, Saveetha University and YMCA College of Physical Education.
Matches were played in the three-team format, where only one team emerges as the winner while the other two lose. The structure increases competition and requires teams to adapt strategies in real time.
OmegaBall is played in countries such as the United States, Brazil and parts of Europe, where it has been introduced as an alternative football format.
According to IIT Madras, the initiative is aimed at expanding sports engagement on campus and introducing new formats of play. The proposed OmegaBall Club is expected to support training, competitions and wider adoption of the sport in India.