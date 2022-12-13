IIT Madras introduces new Interdisciplinary Dual Degree programme on Quantitative Finance

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) today announced the launch of a new Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programme on ‘Quantitative Finance’. Interested candidates can check and register for the programme at the official IIT Madras website — iitm.ac.in.

This course would be jointly offered by Departments of Management Studies, Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics for BTech dual degree students.

The Interdisciplinary Dual Degree programme on quantitative Finance course is open to undergraduate students of all branches of engineering disciplines at IIT Madras. In addition to this, even the existing students can choose to pursue the IDDD on Quantitative Finance from their sixth semester.

According to the official timeline released by the institute, the course will have an intake of 25 students and the first batch of students would be joining in January 2023. During the fifth year, the enrolled students will undertake a project for six months with industry using the tools and techniques learned during the course.

After completing this course, the graduating students will be equipped to find lucrative opportunities in Fintech companies, financial intermediaries and portfolio management companies.