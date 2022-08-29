IIT Madras, IIS to develop boxing analytics software to increase India’s medal tally at Olympics

Indian Institute of Technology Madras researchers along with Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary, Karnataka, are developing a cost-effective boxing analytics platform to increase India’s boxing medal tally at the 2024 Olympics.

An analytics platform called ‘Smartboxer,’ being developed as a multi-version software by the Center of Excellence for Sports Science and Analytics at IIT Madras, will provide an above-par competitive edge to Indian athletes. It will provide feedback and performance assessments using Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled wearable sensors and video cameras.

Image Credits: IIT Madras Image Credits: IIT Madras

‘Smartboxer’ will be deployed to analyse the boxers’ performance at Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). Based on the feedback from IIS, changes will be incorporated into the ‘Smartboxer’ analytics platform. This will enable the software to be effectively used to assist coaches and boxers. This will aid in solving sporting problems and designing better sports equipment.

To achieve the ambitious target of increasing the medals in the 2024 Olympics, the Indian Government has shortlisted certain key sports on to focus its efforts on. This includes archery, boxing, shooting, badminton, wrestling, hockey, weightlifting, cycling and athletics.

The IIT Madras Researchers along with IIS are planning to apply for a patent for the ‘Smartboxer’ after validation from the IIS.