scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

IIT Madras in talks to set up campus in Tanzania; Nepal, Lanka too send requests

The recommendations made in a draft report prepared by a 16-member committee — headed by IIT Council standing committee chairperson Dr K Radhakrishnan — are acting as a possible roadmap for the expansion plans, according to officials privy to the developments.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 4:30:10 am
Discussions are underway to figure out if individual IITs should make forays abroad, or multiple IITs should jointly attempt to do so. (File Photo)

An offshore campus of IIT Madras in Tanzania is among the options on the government’s table as it works on a plan to ensure the country’s premier engineering institutes have a presence on the world map.

The recommendations made in a draft report prepared by a 16-member committee — headed by IIT Council standing committee chairperson Dr K Radhakrishnan — are acting as a possible roadmap for the expansion plans, according to officials privy to the developments.

IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti told The Indian Express that apart from Tanzania and other African countries, the institute has also received requests from Sri Lanka and Nepal for campuses to offer courses in emerging areas such as data sciences and artificial intelligence as well as energy systems.

Also Read |NIRF Rankings 2022: Rated best in the country, IIT Madras now eyes foreign expansion through Master’s tie-ups

“IIT Madras is in discussions with multiple countries, including Tanzania, regarding offshore campuses. We are considering many of these places. For African countries, programmes in mining are very important. In Nepal, there are demands for courses on energy systems. Courses in data sciences are in demand everywhere,” Prof Kamakoti said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

Discussions are underway to figure out if individual IITs should make forays abroad, or multiple IITs should jointly attempt to do so. Prof Kamakoti was among the seven IIT directors in the Radhakrishnan committee. Efforts are also being made to study the market demand in some of the countries which have placed requests for getting offshore campuses of Indian institutions.

Also Read |IIT-Madras tops overall list; JNU and BHU among best institutes: NIRF Rankings 2022

“We are looking at what sort of courses can be offered. There may be some country-specific courses on offer, as for some countries, some topics can be of relevance. We will be arriving at different models based on feasibility, employment potential in those countries,” Prof Kamakoti said.

While initially, postgraduate courses might be offered in the proposed satellite campuses, the idea is to eventually scale them up to offer the flagship undergraduate degree courses taught in the IITs. The status of IIT Madras as an Institution of Eminence also puts it at a position of advantage while expanding abroad.

Also Read |IIT-M tech to play ‘Pivot’al role in giving customised treatment for cancer patients

For admissions at the UG level, apart from JEE-Advanced scores, Scholastic Assessment Test or SAT scores might also be considered. The usage of SAT scores in admissions was among the suggestions made by IIT Delhi in its proposal to establish campuses in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. IIT-Delhi’s proposal, which remains pending with the government, states that its overseas campuses will offer four-year UG courses with an annual intake of up to 240 students in four branches based on SAT scores.

“As far as postgraduate programmes are concerned, we have our own entrance test and interview. The mechanism is well established. For UGs, we are looking at multiple options,” Prof Kamakoti said.

A joint degree model has already been approved by the UGC under which every higher educational institute, including the IITs, can tie-up with foreign universities to offer degrees.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

Axar stars as India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets, seal series 2-0
India vs West Indies Live Updates

Axar stars as India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets, seal series 2-0

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement