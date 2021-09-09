IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore sweep top positions in most categories: NIRF Ranking 2021

IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, and IIT-Bombay have emerged as the country’s top three higher education institutions in the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday.

Read | NIRF Ranking 2021 Updates

Not much has changed in the university and engineering schools categories. No new institution has displaced IISc, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from the top three spots among universities. Similarly, IIT Madras, IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Bombay continue to rule the roost in the engineering table.

Apart from JNU, universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Hyderabad Central University (HCU), which have been at the centre of the student pushback against the union government, are also among the top 10 in the country. While JMI has improved its rank from the tenth position last year to the sixth rank, HCU slipped a few places from rank six to nine.

Aside from the overall rankings, and performance in the engineering and university categories, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another eight categories – College, medical, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, dental and research.

The IIMs dominated the management category with IIM-Ahmedabad ranking first, followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta, IIM-Kozhikode, and IIT-Delhi.

There was a bit of a reshuffle in the college category. While Miranda College retained the top position, Lady Shri Ram College was pegged the second-best. Interestingly, Hindu College, which first dropped from rank two to three last year, has further slipped several places to rank nine this time. It has been replaced by Loyolla College, Chennai, at the third position. St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, has improved from the tenth position to the fourth and Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College is at rank five.

AIIMS-Delhi is the country’s top medical institute, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College in Vellore.

The research category was introduced this year and IISc-Bangalore has been adjudged the best, followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Bombay. This year roughly 6,000 education institutions participated in NIRF.

In order to be ranked, all education institutions are assessed on five parameters: teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

CATEGORY: Overall

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IISc

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIT Kanpur

CATEGORY: University

Rank 1: IISc

Rank 2: JNU

Rank 3: BHU

Rank 4: Calcutta Univ

Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

CATEGORY: Engineering

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT-Kgp

CATEGORY: Management

Rank 1: IIM-A

Rank 2: IIM-B

Rank 3: IIM-C

Rank 4: IIM-K

Rank 5: IIT-Delhi

CATEGORY: College

Rank 1: Miranda House

Rank 2: SRCC

Rank 3: Loyala College

Rank 4: St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Rank 5: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

CATEGORY: Medicine

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGIMER

Rank 3: CMC. Vellore

Rank 4: NIMHANS, Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

CATEGORY: Law

Rank 1: NLSIU Bangalore

Rank 2: NLU Delhi

Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyd

Rank 4: NUJS, Kolkata

Rank 5: IIT-Kgp

CATEGORY (New): Research

Rank 1: IISc

Rank 2: IIT-Madras

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Delhi

Rank 5: IIT-Kgp