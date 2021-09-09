IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore sweep top positions in most categories: NIRF Ranking 2021

September 9, 2021 3:34:44 pm
IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, and IIT-Bombay have emerged as the country’s top three higher education institutions in the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday.
Not much has changed in the university and engineering schools categories. No new institution has displaced IISc, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from the top three spots among universities. Similarly, IIT Madras, IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Bombay continue to rule the roost in the engineering table.
Apart from JNU, universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Hyderabad Central University (HCU), which have been at the centre of the student pushback against the union government, are also among the top 10 in the country. While JMI has improved its rank from the tenth position last year to the sixth rank, HCU slipped a few places from rank six to nine.
Aside from the overall rankings, and performance in the engineering and university categories, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another eight categories – College, medical, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, dental and research.
The IIMs dominated the management category with IIM-Ahmedabad ranking first, followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta, IIM-Kozhikode, and IIT-Delhi.
There was a bit of a reshuffle in the college category. While Miranda College retained the top position, Lady Shri Ram College was pegged the second-best. Interestingly, Hindu College, which first dropped from rank two to three last year, has further slipped several places to rank nine this time. It has been replaced by Loyolla College, Chennai, at the third position. St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, has improved from the tenth position to the fourth and Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College is at rank five.
AIIMS-Delhi is the country’s top medical institute, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College in Vellore.
The research category was introduced this year and IISc-Bangalore has been adjudged the best, followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Bombay. This year roughly 6,000 education institutions participated in NIRF.
In order to be ranked, all education institutions are assessed on five parameters: teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
CATEGORY: Overall
Rank 1: IIT Madras
Rank 2: IISc
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Delhi
Rank 5: IIT Kanpur
CATEGORY: University
Rank 1: IISc
Rank 2: JNU
Rank 3: BHU
Rank 4: Calcutta Univ
Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
CATEGORY: Engineering
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT-Kgp
CATEGORY: Management
Rank 1: IIM-A
Rank 2: IIM-B
Rank 3: IIM-C
Rank 4: IIM-K
Rank 5: IIT-Delhi
CATEGORY: College
Rank 1: Miranda House
Rank 2: SRCC
Rank 3: Loyala College
Rank 4: St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
Rank 5: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
CATEGORY: Medicine
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGIMER
Rank 3: CMC. Vellore
Rank 4: NIMHANS, Bangalore
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
CATEGORY: Law
Rank 1: NLSIU Bangalore
Rank 2: NLU Delhi
Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyd
Rank 4: NUJS, Kolkata
Rank 5: IIT-Kgp
CATEGORY (New): Research
Rank 1: IISc
Rank 2: IIT-Madras
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Delhi
Rank 5: IIT-Kgp
