IIT-Madras HSSEE 2021: Admission open for to integrated MA courses, 12th pass can apply

The IIT-Madras has released the application form for the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSSEE) 2021. Those who clear the entrance test will be eligible to take admission to the five-year integrated Master of Arts (MA) programme — integrated MA in development studies and integrated MA in English studies. A total of 58 seats are sanctioned for the programme.

The first two years of the curriculum are common to all the students after which they branch out into the two streams. Allocation of streams will be based on students’ preferences, their academic performance during the first three semesters, and availability of seats under each stream, as per the official notice.

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | IoT and social media

The exam will be held on June 13. Interested candidates need to apply at hsee.iitm.ac.in. Completed application has to be submitted online only, on or before March 15, as per the official notice. Candidates can upload documents by May 30. Candidates are advised to check the status of their application at the HSEE website, from March 31 to April 30.

Candidates who have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education can apply for the entrance test. Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after October 1, 1996 are eligible for HSEE 2021. However, in the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed by five years.

HSEE 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2400 for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 1200. Additionally, the service charges of the bank will be Rs 40 will be applicable.

HSEE 2021: Exam pattern

HSEE-2021 is of three hours duration and has two parts. Part-I consists of objective type multiple choice questions for two-and-a -half hours duration. Part II involves essay writing for 30 minutes where the student can use the keyboard to type the essay in the space provided in the question paper. However, candidates wishing to write an essay in offline mode will also be allowed.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

Part I covers English and comprehension skill, analytical and quantitative ability, general studies covering the areas of Indian economy, Indian society and culture, world affairs, and environment and ecology. Negative marks may be awarded for incorrect answers in Part I.