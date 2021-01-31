scorecardresearch
IIT-Madras HSEE 2021 application process to begin tomorrow

IIT-Madras HSEE 2021: The exam will be held on June 13, and candidates can download their hall hall ticket from May 12. The application process will be closed on March 15 at hsee.iitm.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2021 7:28:51 pm
IIT Madras 1200HSEE 2021 will be held on June 13. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

IIT-Madras HSEE 2021: The online application process for the IIT-Madras Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2021 will begin on February 1. The candidates can apply, and make payment through the website- hsee.iitm.ac.in till March 15.

The exam will be held on June 13, and candidates can download their hall hall ticket from May 12. Candidates are advised to check the status of their application at the HSEE website, from March 31 to April 30. The documents can be uploaded till May 30.

The exam will be of three hours and has two parts. Part-I consists of objective type multiple choice questions for two-and-a -half hours duration. Part II involves essay writing for 30 minutes where the student can use the keyboard to type the essay in the space provided in the question paper.

Those who clear the entrance test will be eligible to take admission to the five-year integrated Master of Arts (MA) programme — integrated MA in development studies and integrated MA in English studies. A total of 58 seats are sanctioned for the programme.

The first two years of the curriculum are common to all the students. Allocation of streams will be based on students’ preferences, their academic performance during the first three semesters, and availability of seats under each stream

