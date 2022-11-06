IIT Madras grants admission to 87 school students in BS programme

Admission letter for the BS Degree Program being handed over to a TN Government school student during the Anaivarukkum IITM event held at IIT Madras campus. (Source: IIT Madras)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) granted admission to 87 students from government and corporation schools. These students have been given admission in the institute’s BS programme under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative.

Out of these 87 students, there are 39 female children, and students have been selected from more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu. These children have received admissions for the BS degree in Data Science and Applications, a four-year course that was first introduced by IIT Madras in 2021 with the aim of making the Institute’s quality education accessible to all.

This opportunity has been provided under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative. It is an initiative where IIT Madras shortlisted and supported a select cohort of 192 students from 58 government and corporation schools in and around Chennai. Based on the progressive learning outcomes exhibited during a 14-week in-person training at IIT Madras, 68 students were shortlisted to write the pan-India qualifier exam for admission to the BS degree.

With this initiative, the institute aims to make quality education affordable and available to all. Under this initiative, IIT Madras is also providing income-based scholarships of up to 75 per cent for students pursuing the BS degree. In addition, students who qualified through a collaborative effort with Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) will receive full financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu.