scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

IIT Madras grants admission to 87 school students in BS programme

Students who qualified through a collaborative effort with Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation will receive full financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu.

IIT Madras, IIT, Tamil NaduAdmission letter for the BS Degree Program being handed over to a TN Government school student during the Anaivarukkum IITM event held at IIT Madras campus. (Source: IIT Madras)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) granted admission to 87 students from government and corporation schools. These students have been given admission in the institute’s BS programme under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative.

Out of these 87 students, there are 39 female children, and students have been selected from more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu. These children have received admissions for the BS degree in Data Science and Applications, a four-year course that was first introduced by IIT Madras in 2021 with the aim of making the Institute’s quality education accessible to all.

Read |IIT Madras, Purdue University to jointly offer dual-degree programme in semiconductors

This opportunity has been provided under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative. It is an initiative where IIT Madras shortlisted and supported a select cohort of 192 students from 58 government and corporation schools in and around Chennai. Based on the progressive learning outcomes exhibited during a 14-week in-person training at IIT Madras, 68 students were shortlisted to write the pan-India qualifier exam for admission to the BS degree.

With this initiative, the institute aims to make quality education affordable and available to all. Under this initiative, IIT Madras is also providing income-based scholarships of up to 75 per cent for students pursuing the BS degree. In addition, students who qualified through a collaborative effort with Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) will receive full financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 10:39:55 am
Next Story

Haryana: Skeleton found in Charkhi Dadri may be of missing Bhiwani cop

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement