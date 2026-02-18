IIT Madras Global to establish Applied AI Innovation Centre at Dubai CommerCity

The Centre will host a portfolio of six applied AI startups with a combined valuation of approximately US$118 million and projected revenues of US$281 million over the next five years. 

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 01:46 PM IST
IIT Madras Global to establish Applied AI Innovation Centre at Dubai CommerCityThe MoU was signed on the sidelines of WORLDEF Dubai 2026, the Middle East region’s largest global gathering dedicated to digital commerce, held from February 12-14, 2026.
IIT Madras Global Research Foundation will establish its Applied Artificial Intelligence Innovation Centre at Dubai CommerCity to accelerate applied AI innovation and support technology-led economic growth, states its press release, adding that the Centre will host a portfolio of six applied AI startups with a combined valuation of approximately US$118 million and projected revenues of $281 million over the next five years.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of WORLDEF Dubai 2026, the Middle East region’s largest global gathering dedicated to digital commerce, held from February 12-14, 2026.

IIT-M Global will lead the project and provide enablement and advisory support. According to the release, the centre will function as a specialised innovation platform dedicated to translating advanced artificial intelligence capabilities into scalable, market-ready applications.

It will focus on advancing local product development, accelerating solution deployment, fostering intellectual property creation and strengthening collaboration with government entities, industry stakeholders and innovation ecosystem partners.

The project is expected to generate sustainable economic value by stimulating commercial activity, developing intellectual property locally, creating high-skill jobs and improving productivity across sectors such as smart cities, energy, logistics and construction.

The centre will also serve as a critical bridge for deep-tech commercialisation by facilitating market access and investment for startups across the GCC region. It is expected to reinforce Dubai’s position as a hub for digital trade and advanced technology solutions while supporting the emirate’s broader economic diversification and innovation agenda.

Highlighting the importance of this AI Centre, Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “The launch of the Applied AI Innovation Centre in Dubai marks a pivotal step in globalising IIT Madras’ research. Coinciding with the India AI Impact Summit, this initiative bridges academic breakthroughs with industrial scale to drive ‘Human-Centric AI.’ It strengthens the India-UAE technological bond, establishing this strategic corridor as a global benchmark for AI solutions anchored in safety and governance.”

Further, Mr Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO, IITM Global, said, “This MoU operationalises the India-UAE technology corridor, establishing a high-velocity ecosystem in Dubai that accelerates market access for startups and translates responsible AI research into economic value across the GCC.”

 

