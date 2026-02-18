IIT Madras Global to establish Applied AI Innovation Centre at Dubai CommerCity

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of WORLDEF Dubai 2026, the Middle East region’s largest global gathering dedicated to digital commerce, held from February 12-14, 2026.

IIT Madras Global Research Foundation will establish its Applied Artificial Intelligence Innovation Centre at Dubai CommerCity to accelerate applied AI innovation and support technology-led economic growth, states its press release, adding that the Centre will host a portfolio of six applied AI startups with a combined valuation of approximately US$118 million and projected revenues of $281 million over the next five years.

IIT-M Global will lead the project and provide enablement and advisory support. According to the release, the centre will function as a specialised innovation platform dedicated to translating advanced artificial intelligence capabilities into scalable, market-ready applications.