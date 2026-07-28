IIT Madras revises GATE 2027 syllabus for Biotechnology, two-paper combinations

IIT Madras will be conducting the GATE 2027; check the changes in the syllabus (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representatioal image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has revised the information brochure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, introducing changes to the Biotechnology (BT) syllabus and the list of permitted two-paper combinations. The updated brochure has been published on the official GATE 2027 website. The institute clarified that there is no change in the examination schedule, eligibility criteria or other admission-related provisions.

The GATE 2027 examination will continue to be conducted as notified earlier. The exam will comprise 30 test papers, with each paper carrying 100 marks and being held in English. One of the key revisions relates to the two-paper combinations available to candidates.