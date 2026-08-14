GATE 2027 registration postponed, applications to begin August 27: Check revised schedule

Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will not begin today as scheduled earlier. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), which is the organising institute for GATE 2027, has revised the application schedule and announced that the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) will now open on August 27, 2026. The exam is conducted jointly by IISc and the IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for regular registration without a late fee has been extended from September 21 to September 27, 2026. The extended registration window with a late fee will now close on October 5, instead of September 30. However, other major dates, including the application rectification window, city allotment, examination and result declaration, remain unchanged. The city allotment notification is scheduled for January 4, 2027, while GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. The result is scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027.