GATE 2027 registration postponed, applications to begin August 27: Check revised schedule

Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will not begin today as scheduled earlier. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), which is the organising institute for GATE 2027, has revised the application schedule and announced that the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) will now open on August 27, 2026. The exam is conducted jointly by IISc and the IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.
According to the revised schedule, the last date for regular registration without a late fee has been extended from September 21 to September 27, 2026. The extended registration window with a late fee will now close on October 5, instead of September 30. However, other major dates, including the application rectification window, city allotment, examination and result declaration, remain unchanged. The city allotment notification is scheduled for January 4, 2027, while GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. The result is scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027.
|Activity
|Revised date
|Opening of GOAPS
|August 27, 2026
|Regular registration closes
|September 27, 2026
|Extended registration with late fee closes
|October 5, 2026
|Application rectification begins
|October 14, 2026
|Application rectification closes
|October 21, 2026
|City allotment notification
|January 4, 2027
|Admit card
|To be announced
|GATE 2027 examination
|February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027
|Result declaration
|March 19, 2027
GATE 2027 will be conducted for 30 test papers, with candidates allowed to appear for one or up to two papers from the permitted combinations. A new Robotics and Automation (RA) paper has also been introduced this year. IIT Madras has additionally announced revisions to the syllabi of several papers, along with changes to the Textile Engineering and Fibre Science paper and the sectional paper codes for Engineering Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Life Sciences.
Also Read | IIT Madras to hold GATE 2027: What’s new this year?
Candidates can use a valid GATE score for admission to master’s and doctoral programmes, including programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts and humanities at eligible institutions. GATE scores are also used by several Public Sector Undertakings for recruitment. The official GATE 2027 website states that the score remains valid for three years from the date of result declaration.