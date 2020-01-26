IIT-Madras professor, two alumni members conferred with Padma awards

IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthy congratulates all three awardees for this honour IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthy congratulates all three awardees for this honour

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras faculty member Professor Pradeep Thalappil and the institute’s alumni members, Venu Srinivasan and Prem Watsa, have been conferred with Padma awards.

IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthy congratulated all the three awardees. “The Institute takes immense pride in sharing the news of Padma Awards being conferred by the Government of India on faculty members and a distinguished alumnus,” said the director.

While Thalappil is a professor at institute’s Department of Chemistry, Srinivasan and Wasta are the founder chairmans of TVS group and Fairfax Financial Holdings, respectively.

This year, Padma awards were conferred to 141 citizens. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards. Congratulating the recipients for their contributions in the respective fields, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity.”

Prominent names among the awardees include sportsperson P V Sindhu, Architect Balkrishna Doshi, Businessman Anand Mahindra, former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumously), directors Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami and mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh (posthumously) and singer Suresh Wadkar.

