IIT-Madras launches fellowship in clean energy and green mobility for young graduates

The IIT-Madras Wednesday established the Venkataramani fellowship in clean energy and green mobility to encourage and motivate graduate students to undertake research in the areas of clean energy and green mobility.

The endowment is being set up by the family of the late Mr N Venkataramani, who was the chairman and managing director of India Pistons and was a fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

An MoU towards setting up the endowment with a sum of Rs 50 lakh for this fellowship was signed today by Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (alumni and corporate relations), IIT Madras, and Sita Venkataramani on behalf of Amalgamations Inc and the Venkataramani family.

Recalling Venkataramani’s contributions, Sita Venkataramani said, “This Fellowship established at IIT Madras reflects the passion that Mr. Venktaramani had during his professional life in encouraging young engineers to further their knowledge in areas that are important to society.”

This fellowship will provide monthly scholarships to the two graduate students of the MSc, MS, MTech and/or PhD programs for two years consecutively.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is honoured to receive this gift in the memory of one of Tamil Nadu’s automotive industry captains, the late N Venkataramani. Clean Energy and Green Mobility are very important for India and the world, and this Fellowship will enable bright young minds to take up the study of and research in these fields.”