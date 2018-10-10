IIT Madras enters into collaboration with Tamil Nadu e-Governance agency

“We believe that by teaming up with the TNeGA we can contribute towards multiple pillars of the government, covering areas such as education, health-care and agriculture,” IIT Madras professor Nandan Sudarsanam said “We believe that by teaming up with the TNeGA we can contribute towards multiple pillars of the government, covering areas such as education, health-care and agriculture,” IIT Madras professor Nandan Sudarsanam said

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency here, to enhance data driven governance in education, health care and agriculture sectors. “We believe that by teaming up with the TNeGA we can contribute towards multiple pillars of the government, covering areas such as education, health-care and agriculture,” IIT Madras department of management studies assistant professor Nandan Sudarsanam said.

Commenting on the tie-up with IIT Madras, TN e-Governance Agency CEO, Santosh K Misra said, “Tamil Nadu Government is the first state government to collaborate with IIT-M for harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in areas of health, education and agriculture.”

IIT Madras Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research Dean, professor Ravindra Gettu exchanged documents with Misra at an event here.

The collaboration seeks to take up research relating to data science for government and e-governance, capacity building in the areas of data science, information and communication technology, among others.

