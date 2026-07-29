The IIT Madras chief at the centre of the cow urine-exam reforms row

Prof V Kamakoti assumed charge as director, IIT Madras in 2022 (Image via IIT Madras video screengrab/Enhanced with AI)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments about a “cow urine expert” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s examinations task force kicked up quite the political storm this week.

The Wayanad MP did not identify the ‘expert’ – the ‘gaumutra visheshhagya’, she called them – but many believe she was referring to IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti.

The point was to question the credibility of people tasked with reforming the National Testing Agency, the central government body that conducts competitive exams, including the NEET-UG, or National Eligibility-Entrance Test, for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

Gandhi was astute enough not to name Kamakoti – one of six on the panel led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. Others include ex-Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka