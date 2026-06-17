‘There is a vulnerability in Telegram’: IIT Madras Director explains why the curb was necessary

IT Madras Director V Kamakoti, who has repeatedly warned about what he described as a "vulnerability" in Telegram that allows users to alter messages and even attached files (Image via X screengrab)

When the Centre on Tuesday blocked access to Telegram in India until June 22 and directed the platform to disable its message-editing feature for Indian users until June 30, the move was aimed at preventing a repeat of the misinformation and paper-leak claims that forced the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 May examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had sought action after investigators found that Telegram channels were allegedly being used by cheating rackets to circulate purported question papers, communicate with middlemen and candidates, and manufacture misleading “proof” of paper leaks by editing messages and files while retaining original timestamps.

Among those backing the decision was IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, who has repeatedly warned about what he described as a “vulnerability” in Telegram that allows users to alter messages and even attached files without changing the original timestamp.