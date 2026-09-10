IIT Madras, DU introduce mental health, well-being campaigns for students and parents

University of Delhi and IIT Madras are promoting mental health wellness through various initiatives. (Photo: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the University of Delhi (DU) have initiated awareness campaigns for students and parents to ensure mental well-being and happiness among students.

Moving a step ahead in promoting the importance of students’ mental health, IIT Madras on Wednesday reached out to parents, asking them to provide a strong support system for its students. The institute has organised an interactive session to help parents understand and communicate with their children in a better manner during their academic journey.

The session was scheduled in view of World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10. This day was established back in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to break the conventional social practice of silence.