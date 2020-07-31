IIT-Madras’ course for special children now available in SWAYAM Prabha TV

The telecast will be available on August 4 (Image: Pixabay/ Representational) The telecast will be available on August 4 (Image: Pixabay/ Representational)

The online course titled ‘remedial instructions for primary school children with specific difficulties’ aimed to train teachers to offer support in teaching differently-abled students during a pandemic will now be offered through the Ministry of Education’s television channel Swayam Prabha.

The course has been jointly developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA). It was being offered for free online via NPTEL – an online learning platform created by IITs. The course is broadcasted already and will be available till August 4. A detailed schedule of broadcasts is available on swayamprabha.gov.in.

“This course is intended to help children with specific learning difficulties (Dyslexia). The gap between their potential and the actual performance is perhaps the only manifestation of the hidden, neurological condition-dyslexia,” the IIT claims in an official statement.

The Swayam Prabha is a group of 33 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of educational programmes on 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. New content is generated on a daily basis for a minimum of four hours and repeated five more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience, the institute informs.

This course consists of several modules including an introduction to dyslexia, child development, spelling, reading, writing, math, study skills, and multiple intelligence (MI).

“Empowered mainstream teachers can facilitate the learning process for children with mild dyslexia within the comforts of the classroom. Caretakers who provide additional support during after-school hours, would also be able to teach the child, the way he or she learns, hence can be more effective,” the IIT claims.

