IIT-Madras convocation tomorrow: PM Modi seeks ideas from students, alumni for his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the students and alumni of IIT-Madras to share ideas for his convocation speech. He will address the convocation ceremony tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras on Monday. Image source: Representational Image/ File 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) on Monday, urged students and alumni to share their ideas for his convocation speech. He said they share their ideas on an open forum on the NaMo app.

“Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of @iitmadras. I look forward to being with some of India’s brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App,” Modi tweeted today.

The Prime Minister will also attend the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India hackathon.

Modi described the contest as a great mix of youth power and innovation. “A great mix of youth power and innovation! The #SingaporeIndiaHackathon brings together the finest young minds finding long-lasting solutions to the problems we face. Will take part in the prize distribution ceremony of this Hackathon in Chennai tomorrow,” tweeted PM Modi.

