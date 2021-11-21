IIT Madras concludes 58th convocation, 2425 students conferred with degrees

A total of 1,962 students graduated during the 58th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which was held virtually on November 20. As many as 2,425 degrees (including joint and dual degrees) were awarded to students on the occasion.

This includes the highest number of PhDs awarded in an academic year – 392, which includes PhDs, joint degree PhDs with foreign institutions and dual degree PhDs.

Addressing the graduates virtually, PV Sindhu said, “Passion towards whatever you do is also very important. It is not always the way you do but discipline in any field is very important. Because, in sports, if I have to say, the discipline, hard work and the commitment and the passion towards whatever you do (or) whatever you want to achieve in life and the goals you have in life are very important.”

During this convocation, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, awarded degrees virtually to 1,962 graduates including 399 BTech (of whom 24 with Honours), 379 Dual Degree BTech and MTech, 366 MTech, 139 MSc, 44 MA, 42 Executive MBA, 61 MBA of whom one is jointly with the University of Passau in Germany.

A total of 148 MS, 311 PhD and 72 web-enabled MTech (including the first batch of 23 students in Information Security and 28 students in Automotive Technology) for executives. The above PhD numbers also include 6 joint degrees with universities in Australia – one each with Curtin, Deakin and Swinburne Universities and three with the University of Technology.

Sumanth R Hegde was awarded the President of India Prize for the highest CGPA among BTech and dual degree students.

Presenting the Institute Annual Report, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The Institute continues to attract substantial funding for its research and consultancy activities from ministries of Government of India and from the industry. In 2020-21, the Institute received sanction for 179 Ministry-sponsored projects for a total value of Rs 359.25 crores, and 533 consultancy and industry-sponsored research projects amounting to Rs 230.09 crores.”