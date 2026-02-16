IIT Madras partners Finnish Meteorological Institute to launch VAYYU research centre

IIT Madras & Finnish Meteorological Institute researchers who are partnering to launch ‘VAYYU’, Virtual Research Centre for Modelling Aerosols initiative (Image via IIT-M)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) to establish ‘VAYYU’ — the Virtual Research Centre on Aerosol–Meteorology Interactions, Himalayan Atmosphere–Cryosphere Interactions, and Urban Air. The collaboration aims to strengthen research and academic training in atmospheric sciences, climate studies and air quality modelling.

A memorandum of understanding for the collaboration was signed by Prof Shanti Pawan, Dean (Research), Prof Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR) and VAYYU coordinator Prof Chandan Sarangi from the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, along with FMI leadership including Prof Petteri Taalas, Prof Hannele Korhonen and Dr Rakesh K Hooda.

What would be the research focus of VAYYU?

The VAYYU centre will focus on advanced simulations and observational studies to examine the role of aerosols in influencing regional hydro-climate, Himalayan snow and glacier melt, and air quality in urban regions. The initiative is designed to integrate atmospheric science, engineering applications, and climate modelling within an academic framework.