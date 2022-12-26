scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

IIT Madras’ BS in Data Science and NPTEL win Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards

IIT Madras' BS in Data Science and Applications has won a silver prize in the 'Best Online Program' category. Additionally, NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning), a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, won the Gold in the 'Lifelong Learning category.'

IIT Madras, Education awards, IIT madras coursesIIT madras has won key recognition in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards, which is often referred to as ‘the Oscars of Education.’ (Representative image. File)
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has won key recognition in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards, which is often referred to as ‘the Oscars of Education.’

This time, IIT madras’ BS in Data Science and Applications has won a silver prize in the ‘Best Online Program’ category. Additionally, NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning), a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, won the Gold in the ‘Lifelong Learning category.’

The IIT Madras BS in Data Science and Applications was awarded the best online degree programme for providing a hybrid mode of teaching/ learning facilities, utilising multimedia and a combination of electronic and traditional educational models. 

IIT Madras claims that the degree has attracted candidates from different parts of the country, including remote areas “where outreach of digital literacy is minimal,” the institute said. The programme aims to address the employability of undergraduates in the areas of Data Science and Application Development. “Unlike the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), in which very few of overall candidates qualify, the BS Degree program is more open and has an inclusive qualifier process,” the institute said in its release.

NPTEL is India’s largest technical dissemination program. It is a consortium of seven IITs and IISc, and IIT Madras leads this effort. The project is funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and aims to enhance the quality of engineering education in India by providing free online courses and video lectures.

