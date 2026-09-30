IIT Madras, BITS Pilani join hands to promote academic, research opportunities

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) Madras and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani have signed a five-year agreement to promote academic and research partnership between the two institutions.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU), confirming the collaboration, was signed on Tuesday at the IIT Madras campus by Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, and V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Arya Kumar, Institute-wide Dean, Alumni Relations; Sounak Roy, Institute-wide Dean, Research and Innovation; and Raj Kumar Gupta, Professor, Department of Physics, BITS Pilani campus.
As per the agreement, both institutes will explore collaboration in the field of mutual academic and research interest and together produce opportunities for the exchange of students and faculty, scholarly information, materials, and publications. The partnership will also encourage the joint organisation of seminars, workshops, and other academic meetings.
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One of the crucial components of the collaboration is the student exchange programme, as highlighted by the institutes. Under the programme, students from both institutes, BITS Pilani and IIT Madras will be allowed to join academic coursework, research activities, and project work at the partner institution.
Students joining this programme will be designated as special exchange students and will receive an option to get enrolled in courses for credit or audit. The selection will be depended on the approval of the concerned faculty or project supervisors and fulfilment of requirements.
Highlighting another feature of this exchange programme, the institutes said that the programme includes the provision of tuition-fee waivers at the host institution. Credits and grades earned by students during the exchange programme will be recognised by the home institution based on the academic report provided by the host institution.
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The collaboration is initiated to create greater opportunities for academic mobility, interdisciplinary engagement, and research collaboration, as stated by the institutes. According to the institutes, it would also allow students and faculty members to take advantage from the academic expertise and resources of both institutions.