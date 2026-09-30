IIT Madras, BITS Pilani join hands to promote academic, research opportunities

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) Madras and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani have signed a five-year agreement to promote academic and research partnership between the two institutions.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), confirming the collaboration, was signed on Tuesday at the IIT Madras campus by Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, and V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Arya Kumar, Institute-wide Dean, Alumni Relations; Sounak Roy, Institute-wide Dean, Research and Innovation; and Raj Kumar Gupta, Professor, Department of Physics, BITS Pilani campus.

As per the agreement, both institutes will explore collaboration in the field of mutual academic and research interest and together produce opportunities for the exchange of students and faculty, scholarly information, materials, and publications. The partnership will also encourage the joint organisation of seminars, workshops, and other academic meetings.