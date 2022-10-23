IIT Madras, BHU collaborate as knowledge partners for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

To register, candidates have to have to fill an application form with the basic required details and click on 'submit'. (Express Photo/Representative image)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) today collaborates with the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to serve as a knowledge partner for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, an initiative of the Government of India. The initiative aims to bring the academic, economical, social and cultural relationship between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu to light. Interested candidates can register at the official website — kashitamil.iitm.ac.in.

The ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ event will commence on November 16 and conclude on December 20. The month-long programme will have around 3,000 special guests from 12 different clusters. These clusters include art, literature, spirituality and education.

To register for this programme, interested candidates have to first visit the official website, click on the ‘register’ button and then choose their category. After that, they have to fill an application form with the basic required details and click on ‘submit’.

As a part of this programme, participants will be given the chance to attend academic sessions, visit places in and around Varanasi and Ayodhya, including the Ganga cruise. The attendees shall travel in groups to Kashi in special coaches attached to trains that depart from Chennai, Coimbatore and Rameswaram on 12 different dates. Each group shall spend eight days in total from start to return. All guests will be entitled to free travel and free accommodation at Kashi and Ayodhya.