IIT-Madras begins admissions for NPTEL courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started enrolment for over 400 courses offered at the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). Students who are studying in any college or those who wish to take admission in IIT at a later stage can pursue these courses. These are open to working professionals too. For students, these courses would provide for 20 per cent credit transfer for the relevant subject.

The courses are being delivered for free, however, an examination fee will be charged. Exams are for those who wish a certification for their course, students can also opt-out of it. Interested can register for these courses through the official website, onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in.

“In the context of COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown, learners can combine NPTEL courses with their mainstream syllabus and students can take the course examination for credits in their transcript. This would be the best way going forward since this gives an opportunity for students to learn from home. NPTEL courses would help in creating a classroom environment with lectures from well-qualified faculty, who will teach concepts in-depth,” the institute said in a written statement.

NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc. NPTEL certification courses are offered through the MOOCs format. Learners must-watch videos online, submit assignments on a weekly/monthly basis and register for a final exam which is proctored. A student can request for transfer of credit once he/she clears the certification examination, as approved by the regulations of the institute he/she is affiliated to. NPTEL has received more than one crore enrolments till date and is coordinated from IIT Madras.

IIT-Madras has also launched an online lecture series on engineering streams which will be delivered by eminent professors from various departments. This is aimed at students of class 12. These sessions, claims the institute, will help them identify a discipline that is best aligned with their interests. This will also be available to everyone free of charge.

