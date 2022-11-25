scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

IIT Madras begins admissions for BS degree in Data Science and Applications

The programme has multiple exit options that include exits with a certificate, diplomas, or degrees.

IIT Madras, Class 12, data science courseAnyone who has passed class 12 or equivalent can apply irrespective of age or academic background. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is inviting applications for the January 2023 batch of BS programme in data science and applications. Interested candidates can visit the official website — onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in — to apply for this course.

Read |Planning to pursue a data science course? Find answers to all queries

Candidates have time till January 16, 2023 to apply for this programme. The examination will take place on February 26, 2023.

This programme can be pursued by students all over the world as the content of this course is delivered online while all examinations are in person.

Anyone who has passed class 12 or equivalent can apply irrespective of age or academic background. Those who qualify can join the programme immediately. In addition to this, school students who have appeared for their class 11 final exams can apply irrespective of their group / stream / board. Those who qualify can join the programme after passing class 12.

Also read |IIT Madras, University of Birmingham collaborate to launch joint masters’ programme soon

The course has multiple exit options that include exits with a certificate, diplomas, or degrees. The aim behind this is to provide flexibility to the learner to choose the level of expertise they want to acquire and exit with.

It has been two years since this programme started and the institute claims that students who have completed one diploma have already received internships at companies such as Ford Analytics, KPMG, Aditya Birla, Renault Nissan, Vunet, Buckman Asia Pacific, and Reliance Jio, among others.

