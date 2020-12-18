IIT-Madras bags ‘The Most Innovative Institute of the Year’ award

CII conferred the ‘The Most Innovative Institute of the Year’ award to IIT-Madras. File

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) has bagged the most innovative institute award of this year. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conferred the ‘The Most Innovative Institute of the Year’ award to the institute for its innovations in the field of Healthcare, Technology, other sectors.

The award was given for the innovations- VITALSENS platform for clinical-grade wearable health monitoring, which includes the ‘Wireless Continuous Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Device’ and related smartphone apps, developed by Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Faculty Head, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC). The other awards are for ‘Arise,’ India’s first standing wheelchair by Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan, faculty head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development and Shakti, first indigenous microprocessor, developed by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Congratulating the winners, Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology said, “More incubators and startups have come in the last six years than the preceding 60 years. Both the Government and industry have realized that disruption to status quo can be beneficial. Awards like this one highlight the innovation in the institutes.”

The institute was awarded the ‘top innovative institution’ in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019 and 2020.

