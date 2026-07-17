IIT Madras awards 3,518 degrees; Zanzibar’s campus MTech batch records 100% placements

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras awarded 3,518 degrees, including 511 PhDs, to 3,106 students during its 63rd Convocation, held on campus on Friday. The ceremony was graced by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, while the institute also unveiled the layout of the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus.

The graduating cohort comprised 812 BTech, 302 Dual Degree BTech, 617 MTech, 201 MS, 143 MSc, 123 MA, 84 MBA, 53 Executive MBA, and 32 PG Diploma students. Among the 511 doctoral degrees awarded were 16 joint PhDs with foreign universities.

The convocation also highlighted the institute’s growing international presence through IIT Madras Zanzibar, India’s first overseas IIT campus. According to the Director’s Report, the campus currently has 130 students, with 51% from Tanzania and the remaining from countries including Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, and India.