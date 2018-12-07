IIT-Madras students asked to read Ambedkar’s text to battle communalism

A section of students of IIT-Madras observed the 62nd death anniversary of BR Ambedkar by appealing to the student-community to study his texts to fight the ‘communal forces’ in the country. They alleged that there were several instances of blatant violation of Constitutional norms. A student told the gathering that Ambedkar’s thought was a solution to many socio-economic issues faced by the country’s people.

“Every student must study Ambedkar’s texts to counter communal forces,” he said. A 20-minute play ‘Idam’ (space) was staged on the campus to emphasise on inclusivity of space. This space belongs to everyone irrespective of what one eats, believes or religion he belongs to,” another student said.

The event was jointly organised by Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle and ChintaBar, both independent student bodies recognised by the institute.

“There is spread of hate politics in the country and as a student community, we want harmony over hatred. Tomorrow is the best way to express ourselves,” the student said.

A poster issued by the students said, “Resist the politics of hate. Celebrating constitutional values and upholding secularism. A cultural evening commemorating Ambedkar’s death anniversary.”

Last year, Ambedkar’s texts were read out by students on the campus to commemorate his death anniversary.