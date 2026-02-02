IIT Madras starts application for its Summer Fellowship Programme 2026; know eligibility, stipend & more

Scheduled to run from May 18 to July 17, 2026, the programme offers students an opportunity towards academic research under the mentorship of IITM faculty.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has announced the launch of its Summer Fellowship Programme 2026, a two‑month initiative for young talent across engineering, sciences, humanities, and management disciplines. Scheduled to run from May 18 to July 17, 2026, the programme offers students an opportunity for academic research under the guidance of IITM faculty.

The fellowship is to enhance awareness and interest in research among students by providing a structured, goal‑oriented internship experience. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for the duration of the programme, with hostel and mess facilities available on a paid basis, subject to availability. Those interested can apply here: ssp.iitm.ac.in/summer-fellowship-registration