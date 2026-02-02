IIT Madras starts application for its Summer Fellowship Programme 2026; know eligibility, stipend & more

Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for the duration of the programme, with hostel and mess facilities available on a paid basis, subject to availability.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 12:16 PM IST
IIT Madras starts application for its Summer Fellowship Programme 2026; know eligibility, stipend & moreScheduled to run from May 18 to July 17, 2026, the programme offers students an opportunity towards academic research under the mentorship of IITM faculty.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has announced the launch of its Summer Fellowship Programme 2026, a two‑month initiative for young talent across engineering, sciences, humanities, and management disciplines. Scheduled to run from May 18 to July 17, 2026, the programme offers students an opportunity for academic research under the guidance of IITM faculty.

The fellowship is to enhance awareness and interest in research among students by providing a structured, goal‑oriented internship experience. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for the duration of the programme, with hostel and mess facilities available on a paid basis, subject to availability. Those interested can apply here: ssp.iitm.ac.in/summer-fellowship-registration

Eligibility criteria

The programme is open to candidates currently pursuing their third year of undergraduate studies (BE, BTech, BSc Engineering, or three‑year BSc in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics), as well as students in the third or fourth year of integrated or dual degree master’s programmes (ME, MTech, MSc). First‑year students of MSc., MA, and MBA programmes with an outstanding academic record can apply.

During their application, applicants are expected to highlight their academic achievements, including high ranks in university examinations, seminar presentations, executed projects, participation in design contests, Mathematics Olympiad scores, and other awards or distinctions. Students from IITs are not eligible to apply for this fellowship. For more information, aspirants can check the official website of the fellowship: ssp.iitm.ac.in/summer-fellowship-registration

Departments participating

The fellowship spans a wide range of disciplines. Participating departments include:

–Engineering: Aerospace, Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Data Science & AI, Engineering Design, Electrical, Mechanical, Medical Science & Technology, Metallurgical & Materials, and Ocean Engineering.

–Sciences: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

–Humanities & Social Sciences

–Management Studies

Application Process

The online application portal for the fellowship opens today (Feb 2) and will remain active until March 2, 2026, at 5 pm. Students are required to upload soft copies of essential documents, including a recent passport‑size photograph, Aadhaar card, category certificate (if applicable), bona fide certificate from their institution, and consolidated academic mark sheets from Class 10 onwards.

Applications must be complete in all respects, as incomplete submissions will be summarily rejected. Candidates can view their submitted applications through the portal ( ssp.iitm.ac.in/summer-fellowship-registration) using the credentials sent to their registered email addresses. There is no requirement to send hard copies of applications to IIT Madras.

 

