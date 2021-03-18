IIT-Madras announces scholarships for BSc in programming and data science students

The scholarship programme is meant for students whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh. File

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) today announced scholarships for undergraduate (BSc) programming and data science students. The scholarship programme launched in collaboration with Verizon India is meant for meritorious students whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh. Through this scholarship programme, selected students will receive financial assistance for four academic terms, the release mentioned.

Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, Prof Mahesh Panchagnula said, “Verizon India has been a long-time supporter of our efforts in helping deserving students on their education journey. We are delighted to partner with them again to support financially distressed students in the BSc program in programming and data science.”

The undergraduate course on programming and data science was launched last year. As per the course curriculum, first-year students will learn the basics of programming and data science while in the diploma year skill courses, and application of these courses will be taught and in the final stage students will learn about specialisations. By the end of the three years, a BSc degree will be offered.

Learners will get access to the four weeks of the course content of four subjects (mathematics, English, statistics, and computational thinking). These students will go through the course lectures online, submit online assignments, and write an in-person qualifier exam at the end of four weeks. In this programme, all students who clear the test with an overall score of 50 per cent will be eligible to register for the foundational program.

Students wishing to join the course can apply at onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.