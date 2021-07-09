IIT Madras and Sony India to host national-level hackathon 

The IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation (IITM-PTF) is collaborating with Sony India Software Centre Pvt. Ltd. to conduct a National hackathon called ‘SAMVEDAN 2021 – Sensing Solutions for Bharat’ to inspire citizens to solve India-specific problems of societal interest using IoT sensor board.

Registration has already commenced on July 1, 2021 for this challenge, which is open to all Indian nationals residing in India.

A team with a maximum of three members can register for the grand challenge. The challenge will be held in three stages quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals. A total of 75 ideas will be selected for the quarter-finals, and among them, 25 best ideas will be selected for the semi-finals. There will be seven finalists with prizes for every finalist. Prizes worth 3 Lakhs will be awarded to the best teams.

Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, said, “The future is all about a tight convergence of physical systems with communication, computing, information and data gathering, machine sensing, autonomous decisions and actions and control. Thus sensors of all sorts will play a vital role in the Cyber-Physical Systems.”

Winners will be eligible for prize money as well as an entrepreneurial support scheme by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

V Kamakoti, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “IITM-PTF plans to offer entrepreneur-in-residence scholarship for the top team for a year which will enable them to nurture it into a start-up.”

Further, each quarterfinalist will be provided with a SPRESENSETM board free of cost by Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation through IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

Masayuki Toriumi, Managing Director, Sony India Software Centre Pvt. Ltd said, “Sony is expanding into the Indian market in various fields, including not only electronics products such as televisions but also entertainment businesses such as movies and music. We aim to contribute to solving India’s problems and challenges by using Sony’s leading-edge technology, India’s software engineering resources, and the ecosystem involving the public and private sectors.”