IIT-Madras alumni launch free ‘masterclass’ to upskill Indians during COVID-19 pandemic

The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is offering free ‘masterclass’ series to help Indians, especially working professionals and students to grow on professional and personal dimensions in the ‘new normal’ brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic era. These classes are being offered completely free of cost under the association’s annual flagship global event ‘Sangam 2020’.

Under the theme ‘driving the new normal’ classes will train learners on how governments, businesses, and individuals can convert “moment of crisis caused by the global pandemic to an era of opportunities”, claims the IIT.

The masterclasses being launched by IITMAA include lessons on SPRING – bouncing back from rejection, enhancing engagement in an attention-starved world — gamification in business and education, neuroscience, meditation and mental well-being — a journey into the heart to achieve personal mastery and excellence.

Krishnan Narayanan, vice-president, IIT Madras alumni association, and coordinator, Sangam 2020, said, “Sangam 2020 is about us driving a new normal. In this context, we have carefully chosen the masterclasses based on feedback from our IIT Madras alumni. The pandemic has deeply impacted our everyday lives and these classes will teach us skills to respond to these challenges and thrive.”

Meanwhile, students from IIT-Madras had developed a digital game ‘IITM Covid Game’ to create awareness among the general public, particularly children, on the importance of following governmental precautions to safeguard themselves against COVID-19. The game is available free of cost and available in English as well as several Indian regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, and Telugu.

