IIT Madras alumni launch website to bridge communication gap with aspirants

The alumni of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have launched ‘AskIITM.com’ to bridge the gap between IIT aspirants and alumni. Now, aspirants who have queries related to IITs can visit the website — askiitm.com — and ask their questions from the alumni, who have lived the IIT life.

This website has been launched to help aspirants on topics ranging from placements, faculty and academics to campus culture at IIT Madras. Aspirants can either look at the questions which have already been answered by alumni or ask their own questions.

Questions such as ‘Is it true that IIT Madras is a hub for EV technology’, ‘What activities enabled IIT Madras to get NIRF rank #1 for 4 years in a row?’, ‘is Chennai safe for women?’, and a few more on dual degree, scholarships, hostel amenities and mess food, and more have already been answered by pass outs of IIT Madras.

All questions will be answered within 48 hours by a team of alumni and student volunteers. Those asking questions will be given a response via email and/or WhatsApp, and the new question will be visible on the site to benefit others.

In addition to this, as part of the AskIITM effort, the IIT Madras Alumni Association is hosting interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada between September 2 and 4. Those writing JEE can attend these events and can ask questions to the director and alumni present. There are also virtual tours of the campus and departments on September 10 and 11.