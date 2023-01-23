IIT Madras’ alumni donate 50 lakh for scholarship fund, research for Parkinson’s Disease

The Class of 1972 of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) today announced that the batch will be donating 50 lakh towards scholarship fund of IIT Madras. This announcement was made to mark the occasion of their Golden Jubilee Reunion.

In addition to the donation to scholarship fund, the class also announced that the batch will be sponsoring the creation of ‘Parkinson’s Therapeutics Lab’ in the institute to boost efforts towards treating Parkinson’s Disease. “This lab will be a major boost to researchers at the Institute Biotechnology Departments’ Laboratory for Computational Neuroscience (CNS Lab) to develop a computational model of a brain region called ‘Basal Ganglia’ (BG) where the loss of cells leads to Parkinson’s Disease,” the press release stated.

The research on parkinson’s disease at the CNS Lab include research in basal ganglia and Parkinson’s disease, model-based clinical applications for parkinson’s disease, simulators for the action of parkinson’s disease drugs like ‘LDopa’, deep brain stimulation for parkinson’s disease and a quantitative diagnostic system for parkinson’s disease.

This project will be managed by Prof V Srinivasa Chakravarthy, Faculty, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, who heads the Laboratory for Computational Neuroscience (CNS Lab) at Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta School of Biosciences, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras.