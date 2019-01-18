IIT-Madras faculty to teach Artificial Intelligence to non-IITians through PadhAI portal

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras faculty has launched a start-up to prepare the Indian workforce for the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) age by training students at nominal costs. Their startup called ‘One Fourth Labs’ has launched an online school ‘PadhAI’ that offers affordable India-specific courses on AI.

Every year, the top performing students from courses on the portal will be invited to a “summer garage”, an AI residency program at IIT-Madras Research Park where they can work on research, tackle problems of societal impact, or find solutions to commercial value.

The PadhAI will also have courses on ‘deep learning’ which is one the most successful sub-field of AI. The four-month course comprises 80 hours of lecture content and requires equivalent time in solving assignments. The course will begin on February 1 2019. The registrations for the course are open until January 24, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at padhai.onefourthlabs.in

Further, the start-up will also create AI-driven apps by collaborating with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMSEs) and the industry and generate value for the Indian economy. The startup has been founded by Mitesh M Khapra and Pratyush Kumar, assistant professors in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, and incubated by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell.

Course curriculum: Candid will learn monthly contests and a capstone challenge that trains participants to build an app that works like Google Lens for a few Indian languages. The mathematical and programming know-how for solving the complex capstone challenge will be sequentially built up with simplified explanations and interactive tools through the course, said the IIT-faculty in a statement. Participants will receive scores based on their performance on these contents and certificates on successfully completing the course.

Application fee: The course is open to all students, faculty, and professionals with a basic background in mathematics and Python. The fee for students and faculty is Rs 1000 and for working professionals, Rs 5000.