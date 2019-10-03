M.Tech fee hike: GATE aspirants to protest tomorrow in Delhi

IIT M.Tech fee hike row: Thousands are expected to participate in a protest called by the All India Engineering Student Council against the recent fee hike of Masters of Technology (M.Tech) programmes by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). The ministry in a recent decision with consultation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) hiked the course fees of the programmes by 900 per cent and also slashed the stipend received by the students who will enrol in post graduate (pg) programme.

“MHRD has decided to impose a 900% hike on M Tech programs across all IITs. Engineering students all around India are coming to Delhi to protest against governments decision. We have decided to protest at JANTAR MANTAR on 4th October from 11 am. #mtechfeeshike #engineersatjantar,” tweeted All India Engineering Student Council.

The MHRD, in a recent statement, clarified that the decision was taken to deter students who discontinue the course mid-way.

“The fees for M.Tech programmes at IITs has not been revised for many years and are to be increased, particularly to deter students who discontinue the course mid-way,” read the IIT-Madras statement.

However, the students said that the course fee, which was around Rs 30,000 to 50,000, will now gradually raise to Rs 2 lakh. “The decision was against the right of the students who wants to study. Is the central government wants to keep M.Tech programmes only for the elite students,” said Umesh Dhande, Director of GATE academy, Bhillai, Chattisgarh.

“Around three thousand Engineering students from all around India are coming to Delhi to protest against governments decisions. The sit-in demonstration will be held at Jantar Mantar on October 4 from 11 am,” said the Director.

Akash Yadav, a GATE aspirant student said, “The way MHRD is held responsible the discontinuing students for the fee hike is not justified. The students left the course mid-way because the public sector units (PSUs) announced the recruitment results in between August to September. So lots of students who got into the PSUs left the course.”

“Who wants to leave jobs of around Rs 15 to 20 lakh,” the student argued.

Another student, Asthana Goel said, “Apart from the fee hike, the MHRD has stopped granting stiphen to the students. Earlier, the students get around Rs 7,000 to 8,000 per month as a stiphen, and they pay the course fee with their stiphen.” But the recent decison will restrict lots of students and it against the Modi government’s agenda of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas.”

Over 66,000 students have signed the petition doing rounds on social sites demanding the withdraw of the fee hike. Several students have also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rollback the decision.

“@narendramodi, @HRDMinistry, @PMOIndia, @DrRPNishank I am really shocked that 900% increment in M.Tech fees in IIT will take place. This will definitely deteriorate quality ogf education and will seriously affect mindsets of GATE aspirant. Plz think over it again,” tweeted the GATE academy director Umesh Dhande.

“An open letter to @HRDMinistry on recent events of hike in MTech fees & discontinuing stipend ” MTech fees hike at IITs: Surgical strike or carpet bombing,” reads another tweet.