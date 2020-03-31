IIT launches fund to support daily wagers during lockdown, collects over Rs 9.20 lakh

IIT Delhi started benevolent fund to support economically weaker section (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) IIT Delhi started benevolent fund to support economically weaker section (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a benevolent fund online to support daily wagers and economically weaker section of the society during the lock-down period. Including BHM, contractual employees, construction workers and informal service provides such as families of washer-men, garbage collectors etc, the institute will support 1,608 people. With monthly salaries ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000 the institute has an to collect Rs 3,42,36,000.

Within less than a week of putting the contribution link online the institute has collected Rs 9.20 lakh. Each contribution, irrespective of the amount is visible at the website to ensure transparency. This is in addition to students Rs 1.2 lakh collected by students from IIT delhi to cover expenses of ricksaw-pullers in and around campus till March 15.

The funds are designed keeping three months’ requirements of these people in mind. IIT director in his letter wrote, “the purpose of this fund can be focussed on the people adversely affected by the lockdown due to the nCOVID 19 pandemic, and in future it could continue to function for financially supporting these categories of people in their times of crisis including medical emergencies.”

The letter states, if the lockdown extends beyond April 14, it could be a financial budern. “This is a large requirement, and needs generous contributions from all concerned: faculty, staff, alumni, and others associated with the campus in various ways,” it added.

