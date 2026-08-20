IIT Kharagpur’s next 75-year plan: Education 5.0, AI, deep tech and new PhD pathways

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the country’s first IIT, is undertaking a Rs 1,000-crore infrastructure overhaul to modernise its 75-year-old campus, with new residential, academic, research, wellness and student activity spaces planned over the next few years.

Unveiling the vision during the institute’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Wednesday, IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the campus needed to evolve to support the institute’s ambitions for the next phase of its growth, as per a statement.

The director outlined a five-pillar roadmap for the institute’s next 75 years — people first; Education 5.0; innovation and enterprise; frontier convergence in healthcare and affordable deep tech; and infrastructure and the campus as a living laboratory.