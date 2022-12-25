IIT Kharagpur’s Malaysia campus big step for setting global footprint in higher education: Director on 68th convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur Saturday celebrated its 68th convocation ceremony where the management announced that IIT Malaysia campus will be established in the near future. The director of IIT Kharagpur also declared that the institute had received the highest placement offers among all IITs.

IIT Kharagpur “aims to become the world-wide benchmark in education excellence by establishing IIT Malaysia, which will be a major step for the institute to set its global footprint in the international domain of Higher Education promoting Indian standards of education,” said VK Tewari, director of IIT Kharagpur.

Tewari also talked about promoting the ‘brand India’ through the establishment of the new overseas campus. “From the rejuvenation of the industrial sector and augmenting it through Atma Nirbhar Bharat policy to the education sector to establish the BRAND INDIA. We need active engagement of government in telling this story of India and we are fortunate to have them beside us to the creative and innovative influx of ‘Dynamic Education’ as education is the manifestation of perfection already existing in a man,” he said.

In August, a committee set up by the Centre for the global expansion of IITs has, in consultation with Indian missions abroad, identified UK, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia and Thailand as prospective locations for offshore campuses under the “Indian International Institute of Technology” brand name.

In the 68th convocation, the institute awarded 1574 UG; 998 PG; 24 MS; 429 research scholars that includes 374 PhD [with 31 PhD (Joint)]; 46 LLB; 750 MTech; 6 MMST; 17MHRM; 39 MCP; 97 MBA; 14 LLM; 29 EMBA; 604 MTech Dual Degree; 2 MSc and MTech; 496 BTech (Hons); 37 BArch (Hons); 221 five-year integrated MSc; 5 three-year MSc and 209 two-year MSc degrees.

This year, the President of India Gold Medal for the best academic performance among the outgoing BTech (Hons) and BArch (Hons) students was awarded to A Jaaneshwaran, BTech (Hons) in the Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering. A Microspecialization in Embedded wireless system, he secured the highest GPA among the others. The Prime Minister of India Gold Medal for the best academic performance among the Dual Degree and Integrated MSc outgoing students was awarded to Shouharda Ghosh, Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering. The Bidhan Chandra Roy Memorial Gold Medal for the best all-round performance among the BTech (Hons) and BArch (Hons) outgoing students is awarded to Abhay Shukla, Department of Industrial and System Engineering and Minor in Computer Science and Engineering.